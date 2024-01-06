Home » New coming to Apple Fitness+: meditation sounds, new playlists and more
Apple Announces New Features Coming to Fitness+

Apple has officially announced the exciting new features that will be coming to Fitness+, the popular subscription service for physical activity enthusiasts. Starting on January 8th, users can expect to see a variety of new workouts, meditations, and audio episodes added to the platform.

One of the most highly anticipated additions is the “Time to Walk” series, which will feature influential people sharing stories and music that users can listen to as they walk. The first episodes will include guests such as Al Roker, Trixie Mattel, Lilly Singh, Common, and Colman Domingo. Additionally, some episodes will be available for free on Apple Podcasts in the 21 countries where Fitness+ is available.

Music lovers will also have a lot to look forward to, with new workouts featuring music from popular artists such as Rihanna, Britney Spears, and U2 being added to the platform. These new music-based workouts will be released throughout January and February, providing users with a fun and energizing way to stay active.

In addition to the new audio content, Fitness+ will also be introducing seven new meditations, allowing users to relax and unwind during their fitness routines. Furthermore, a new training program called “Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers” will be implemented, specifically designed to improve the strength, balance, flexibility, and mobility of golfers of all levels.

Lastly, Apple Watch users will have the opportunity to earn a limited edition prize known as “Ring in the New Year” if they close all three activity rings for seven consecutive days at any time in the month of January.

With these exciting new features and updates, Apple is continuing to enhance the Fitness+ experience for its users, providing a wide range of content to help them stay active, motivated, and engaged in their fitness journey.

