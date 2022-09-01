Home Health New equivalences arrive among medical specialties. The decree of the Ministry of Health is ready
New equivalences arrive among medical specialties. The decree of the Ministry of Health is ready

of LF

A new provision has been drawn up that broadens the equivalences between some specialties and the area of ​​emergency-urgency medicine. In particular, the equivalences concern: Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Diseases of the respiratory system and Geriatrics. THE TEXT

“Considering the need to ensure further professional and career opportunities for emergency medicine specialists in other disciplines of the medical area and medical specialties, as well as to expand the range of specialists, possessing the necessary skills, who can access to positions in emergency-urgency structures ”the Ministry of Health has drawn up a new provision that broadens the equivalences between some specialties and the area of ​​emergency-urgency medicine. In particular, the equivalences concern: Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Diseases of the respiratory system and Geriatrics. The provision is now under the attention of the Regions.

01 September 2022
