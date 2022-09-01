of LF
A new provision has been drawn up that broadens the equivalences between some specialties and the area of emergency-urgency medicine. In particular, the equivalences concern: Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Diseases of the respiratory system and Geriatrics. THE TEXT
“Considering the need to ensure further professional and career opportunities for emergency medicine specialists in other disciplines of the medical area and medical specialties, as well as to expand the range of specialists, possessing the necessary skills, who can access to positions in emergency-urgency structures ”the Ministry of Health has drawn up a new provision that broadens the equivalences between some specialties and the area of emergency-urgency medicine. In particular, the equivalences concern: Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Diseases of the respiratory system and Geriatrics. The provision is now under the attention of the Regions.
