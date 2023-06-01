New fitness area in via degli Ulivi already ruined

Someone has climbed over the barriers leaving a mark in the new floor

Work is now nearing completion in the new fitness area adjacent to the municipal collection center in via degli Ulivi, near the play area for children

«Here is someone who was ahead of his time, overcoming the double fence, trampling on the still fresh floor and leaving the indelible mark of his pedestrian passage». Mayor Cannito writes directly, inviting citizens to pay greater attention to public affairs: «Please let us take care of our city. IT’S OUR HOUSE.”