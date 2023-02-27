On Saturday at the Order’s headquarters in Asti, Icardi illustrated the clinical management studies and sizing of the hospitals in Cuneo, Savigliano, North Turin, Regina Margherita and Alessandria: Contrary to what happened in the past, when hospitals were built and then it was decided how use them, this time the Region wanted to follow the reverse path. It is important that the choices are shared as much as possible”.

27 FEB – The innovative method followed by Piedmont for the design of new hospitals is considered a “best practice” at national level: confirmed by the regional health councilor Luigi Genesio Icardi Saturday during the assembly of the presidents of the provincial medical orders hosted in the headquarters of the Asti Order, where he illustrated the clinical management studies and the sizing of the hospitals of Cuneo, Savigliano, North Turin, Regina Margherita and Alessandria.

“Contrary to what happened in the past, when hospitals were built and then it was decided how to use them – said Icardi – this time the Region wanted to follow the reverse path, identifying needs through the analysis of passive and active mobility flows to type of services and the real health needs of the territory, starting from the study of the existing distribution network. In other words, the ‘content’ was outlined, in order to provide the planners with indications for designing the ‘container’ of the new hospitals”.

“It is important that health choices are shared as much as possible compatibly with everyone’s skills and responsibilities – concluded the councilor – to better manage health care, in an integrated way between hospital and territory”.

February 27, 2023

