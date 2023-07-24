New hypothesis of a National Collective Labor Agreement for health researchers — Health

In Italy there are over 2,000 health research professionals who will be able to benefit from the agreement

22 July 2023 – I am in Emilia-Romagna 210 researchers in the health sector who will be able to benefit fromhypothesis of a National Collective Labor Agreementsigned in recent days by Aran, the agency for the negotiating representation of public administrations, and by all the trade union organizations and confederations admitted to the negotiations.

In particular, the hypothesis, which involves over 2,000 health research professionals and health research support activities in Italy, for the three-year period 2019-2021 establishes, among other things, the maintenance of previous professional profiles of health researcher and health research professional collaborator, introduces contractual institutions such as the tasks and economic differentials of professionalism and discipline some aspects of the employment relationshipsuch as the type and constitution of the employment relationship, working hours and evaluation.

“Health research – comments the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini– is instrumental in improving patient care and assistance. In Emilia-Romagna we continue to invest in order to have both increasingly innovative tools to face the new challenges we face and to maintain a high level of professionalism and preparation of our researchers. With the signing of this contract hypothesis we are taking another step forward”.

