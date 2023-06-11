new product withdrawals in supermarkets

Listeria Alert: Product recalls and associated risks

A new alert regarding the presence of Listeria was recently announced by the Italian Ministry of Health. This has led to the recall of several products from outlets across the country. In this article, we’ll explore the details of this alert, the affected products, and the risks associated with Listeria. It is essential to be informed about this issue to protect our health and that of our loved ones.

Figure 1 – What you need to know about the recall of Listeria monocytogenes contaminated products from different supermarkets in Italy.

Products withdrawn from supermarkets in Italy due to listeria

The Ministry of Health has announced that several packs of tuna and radicchio sauce sold under the Cucina Nostrana, Fresche Bontà and I Freschissimi brands have been recalled. All these sauces were produced by Cucina Nostrana Srl Unipersonale, in the factory located in via Sergio Toniolo 3, in Maerne di Martellago, in the province of Venice.

In case you have already purchased one of these products, the health authorities categorically invite you to do not consume them and bring them back to the point of sale.

Here are the details of the affected products:

Local cuisine : lot number 23213, expiry date 06/23/2023.

: lot number 23213, expiry date 06/23/2023. Fresh Goodness : sold in Pam Panorama supermarkets, lot number 23215, expiry date 06/25/2023.

: sold in Pam Panorama supermarkets, lot number 23215, expiry date 06/25/2023. The Freshest: sold at the Alì chain, lot numbers 23212 and 23214, expiry dates 06/22/2023 and 06/24/2023.

It is important to carefully follow the indications of the Ministry of Health and bring these products back to the point of sale.

Another recall has been issued for a Parma Dop IGP appetizer of 100 grams produced by Brendolan Service in the Langhirano (PR) plant and marketed at the ALDI branches. Again, this is crucial do not consume the product and return it immediately to the point of sale.

Listeria monocytogenes: what it is and what are the risks

The Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium responsible for a food poisoning known as Listeriosis. This bacterium is widespread in the environment and is characterized by its resistance.

The main mode of transmission to humans is through the consumption of contaminated food. Children and healthy adults can occasionally become infected, but rarely develop serious disease. Conversely, debilitated, immunosuppressed individuals and pregnant women are at increased risk of developing a more severe form of the disease. In general, Listeria infection manifests itself as gastroenteritis within hours of ingesting contaminated food. In some rare cases, it can cause meningitis, encephalitis and septicemia.

The Listeria bacterium can easily contaminate foods of animal origin that have undergone a high degree of processing, such as cold cuts, minced products, portioned products, delicatessen products, cooked meat dishes, soft cheeses and smoked products.

Prevention and food safety

Prevention of Listeria is essential to ensure food safety. Here are some helpful tips to reduce the risk of infection:

Wash thoroughly hands with soap and warm water before and after handling food. To separate raw foods from cooked foods to avoid cross-contamination. Cook fully meat, avoiding consuming raw or undercooked foods. Maintain proper food hygiene storing them properly and avoiding contact between raw and cooked foods. Avoid potentially risky foods such as unpasteurized soft cheeses and raw or smoked foods of animal origin.

Following these preventative measures helps protect yourself from Listeria and other foodborne infections.

Conclusions on the withdrawal of products from supermarkets in Italy due to Listeria

The presence of Listeria in food products can pose serious health risks. It is important to be aware of the alerts and recalls issued by the relevant authorities to avoid potential contamination. In case you have purchased any of the products mentioned in the article, it is essential don’t consume it and return it immediately to the point of sale.

Prevention remains the best way to protect our health and that of our loved ones. Maintaining proper food hygiene, cooking properly and following the directions of the health authorities are important actions to avoid food infections.

Sources: