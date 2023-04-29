New Skoda Kodiaq 2023, details and previews on the renewal of the top-of-the-range SUV at an interesting price

Skoda has provided information on the characteristics of the second generation Kodiaq, including a new style, more efficient engines and many new technologies. In the official teaser, the side profile of the vehicle reveals the signature LED headlight and a new rear light design that blends into the bodywork. While details are limited, the overall proportions appear to retain the same look as the current model. Let’s find out up close:

Skoda Kodiaq 2023, seven seater suv produced by the Bohemian car manufacturer, over 740,000 units were sold and is about to undergo a profound renewal, maintaining the original formula. The new model was designed at the Kvasiny plant in the Czech Republic on the MQB Evo platform, the same used for the latest generation of Octavia.

The new Kodiaq will have dimensions similar to those of the previous model, with a length of about 4.7 meters. The vehicle’s design will feature more rounded lines than in the past and a sportier rear end, highlighted by a more pronounced spoiler lip, thanks to the descending pavilion and sloping rear pillar.

The cockpit of the Kodiaq 2023 will present some solutions present in the most recent Skoda models, such as a cantilevered display positioned in the center of the dashboard. Roominess and practicality will remain the main strengths of the car, which will benefit from a wider range of driver assistance systems thanks to the evolved MQB Evo platform.

The second generation of the Kodiaq it will also be the last to use endothermic engines. Although this sector remains important for the Casa della Freccia Alata, Skoda has been commissioned to develop the three and four-cylinder engines of the EA211 family from Volkswagen. The big news will be the introduction of hybrid engines, both mild hybrid and plug-in, alongside the traditional petrol and diesel options.

After at least seven years of life and a mid-career facelift, Kodiaq will make room for an all-electric model, inspired by the concept Vision 7S and about 4.9 meters long. This full electric model, also with seven seats, will differ from the endothermic Kodiaq also for the completely different design. Skoda plans to introduce the new model in 2026and then gradually replace the entire range with fully electric cars.

Skoda is engaged in an ambitious electrification project, with the aim of launching six new ones all-electric models by 2026. The Czech automaker said internal combustion vehicles and plug-in hybrid powertrains will continue to be an important part of its lineup as it transitions to all-electric mobility.

To meet the needs of customers, Skoda will also offer the new Kodiaq 2023 with electrified, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines. While there is no precise information on the new plug-in powertrain, it is likely to have a larger capacity battery than the system on the current Superb PHEV. Both models will make an important step forward in terms of safety and technology. The expected price for the new vehicle will be around 40,000 euros.

