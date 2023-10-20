New Study Reveals Potential Treatment Target for Inflammation in Alzheimer’s Disease

New Study Reveals Potential Solution for Treating Alzheimer’s Disease

A groundbreaking study conducted by Prof. Gaetano Serviddio, Director of the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences at the University of Foggia, has uncovered a potential way to target inflammation in Alzheimer’s disease. The study, titled “Metabolic reprogramming in inflammatory microglia indicates a potential way of targeting inflammation in Alzheimer’s disease,” was published in the prestigious journal Redox Biology, the official journal of the Society for Free Radical Research International (SFRI).

The research project, led by Dr. Moris Sangineto, an Internal Medicine Researcher at the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences, utilized innovative techniques for studying cellular bioenergetics, along with the use of animal models and bioinformatic analyses. The findings of the study demonstrated that microglial cells in the early stages of Alzheimer’s undergo significant metabolic reprogramming that drives their pro-inflammatory activity.

Specifically, when exposed to beta-amyloid and bacterial products from the intestine, microglial cells alter their cellular energy metabolism, leading to increased glucose consumption and mitochondrial activity, ultimately resulting in oxidative stress. However, the study also revealed that this metabolic reprogramming can be blocked, effectively reducing levels of brain inflammation.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of senile dementia, characterized by the degeneration of nervous tissue and the accumulation of an anomalous protein called beta-amyloid. This leads to the development of neurofibrillary tangles and a progressive decline in cognitive functions. Microglia, cells similar to macrophages, are known to play a crucial role in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease.

Excessive inflammatory activation of microglial cells in the early stages of the disease can induce greater neuronal damage and further production of beta-amyloid, setting off a harmful chain reaction. Understanding and targeting this inflammatory process could pave the way for new treatments for Alzheimer’s.

According to the World Health Organization, there are currently over 55 million people living with Alzheimer’s worldwide, making it one of the main causes of disability and non-self-sufficiency among the elderly. The prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease in the population is increasing, with an estimated 500,000 sufferers in Italy alone. However, therapeutics options for treating the disease are currently limited, and more research is needed to develop effective drugs that can prevent or mitigate the pathology.

Dr. Moris Sangineto emphasized the importance of continued research and support of young researchers in the field. He expressed his gratitude for the programmatic and financial support from the University and the Departments, which fuels the enthusiasm of young researchers. Dr. Sangineto’s research project was selected for the assignment of one of the SIMI grants reserved for young researchers approved by the National Committee of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine. The esteemed prize, worth 50,000 euros, will be awarded on October 22, 2023, during the company’s National Congress (SIMI) held in Rimini.

The discovery of alternative mechanisms to combat Alzheimer’s disease is essential. The School of Geriatrics of Foggia is dedicated to this battle, aiming to provide new hope and effective treatments for Alzheimer’s patients in the future.

