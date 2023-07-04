New Volkswagen Tayron 2023, the new SUV arrives in Italy alongside T-Roc, T-Cross, Tiguain

Volkswagen Tayron It is a mid-size SUV initially designed for the Chinese market, but is also expected to arrive in the European market in the future. With a length of 4.60 metres, it falls between the C and D segments. The car is the result of a joint venture between FAW and Volkswagen. In Europe, Tayron is positioned as a transition model between the Tiguan and the Tiguan Allspace and joins the various T-Roc, T-Cross, Tiguain.

In the investment plan for the Wolfsburg plant, starting from 2024 a D-segment SUV based on the Chinese Tayron platform will be produced, which could replace the Tiguan Allspace. So let’s see:

Volkswagen Tayron 2023 will be based on MQB Evo platform, the same used in the new Tiguan, but will be characterized by larger dimensions and the ability to accommodate a third row of seats. This new SUV could take the place of the Tiguan Allspace and will be over 4.7 meters long, while also offering a larger trunk.

Il design will be differentiated from the Tiguan, but many solutions present in the latter are expected to be revived, including infotainment displays up to 15 inches with a completely renewed operating system. Tayron will be equipped with the DCC Pro system for electronically controlled shock absorbers, which allows stiffness to be adjusted in 10 different positions.

As for i engines, Tayron should inherit the wide range of choices proposed by the Tiguan. TDI diesel and TSI petrol engines will be available, alongside mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. At the moment, the information mainly concerns the plug-in hybrid variants, which will feature a 23 kWh battery combined with a 1.5 TSI engine and a six-speed DSG automatic transmission. In this way, the Tayron will be able to travel around 100 km in fully electric mode, with the possibility of direct current recharging up to 50 kW.

While the current vehicle is being produced in Tianjin plant in China through the FAW-VW joint venture, the future global Volkswagen Tayron will be assembled at the Wolfsburg plant in Germany. Tayron will be larger in size to reflect the expected size increase for the upcoming 2024 Tiguan. While based on the MQB Evo platform used by the third generation of the Tiguanthe Tayron will be extended to accommodate a third row of seats.

Volkswagen Tayron 2023, which will join the models Barter, T-Cross e Tiguan, could be presented shortly, and a specific version for the European market could be developed on the basis of this advanced project. This strategy would make it possible to differentiate Volkswagen’s SUV proposals between the C segment and the D segment, distinguishing the Tiguan from a new autonomous product that offers the possibility of accommodating up to 7 people on board.

Today the Tayron in China features a mix of styling elements between the T-Roc in the LED daytime running lights and the Tiguan in the main headlights. The design of the SUV is characterized by balanced and sober lines, and is marketed in a 5-seater version. Tayron is not the only model designed for non-European markets destined to be marketed in Europe as well. The expected price it will be between 25,000 and 30,000 euros.

