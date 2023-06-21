New Volvo EX30 2023, finally here is the high quality premium compact SUV at an affordable price

The presentation of Volvo EX30 during 2023 it was news that had been known for some time. The first announcement was made at the end of 2022, at the end of the presentation of the EX90, and teaser photos accompanied by some technical details were released in the following weeks. And here it is finally, the new electric SUV of the Swedish brand. But this is not just any SUV, but the most compact model ever produced by Volvo.

A vehicle that aims to conquer a younger clientele compared to the past, starting from the small size and offering a powertrain completely devoid of internal combustion engines. Now let’s take a closer look at this Volvo EX30.

What the new Volvo EX30 2023 will look like

Volvo EX30 2023 is a compact suv with a design that, while recalling the aesthetics of the EX90, has distinctive features. The Volvo EX30 differs from its larger counterpart with a smoother, more rounded line that starts at the nose. The front grille is enclosed and embraced by Thor’s hammer-shaped LED signature lights, made up of segments that recall pixel art.

The fluidity of the surfaces is also reflected in the sides, which feature traditional handles instead of those that retract to favor aerodynamics. Note the reduced protrusion of the salient parts, which gives a compact and collected appearance to this Swedish SUV, with the roofline descending slightly towards the rear window.

At the rear, the stylistic references between the Volvo EX30 and theEX90 they reappear in the arrangement of the lights, with a first vertical segment integrated into the pillar and a second lower segment in the shape of a C, as if to embrace part of the trunk.

Based on a platform dedicated to electric cars, Volvo EX30 will be available with different motor and battery options. It starts with the single-motor model, which offers a 200 kW (272 hp) electric motor on the rear axle, powered by a 51 kWh (49 kWh effective) nominal capacity LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery. Claimed specifications include acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, a top speed of 180 km/h and a range of 344 km, with the possibility of recharging from 20% to 80% in 26 minutes via a 175 kW charging station.

The range expands with the single-engine version with greater autonomy, which uses the same engine but is equipped with a NMC battery (Nickel, Manganese, Cobalt) of 69 kWh gross (64 kWh effective), which offers a declared range of 480 km.

The Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance is equipped with two electric motors – one on the front axle and one on the rear axle – with a total output of 315 kW (428 hp), also powered by an NMC battery with 64 kWh effective. This version can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and has a range of 450 km.

Il starting price it is around 30-35,000 euros for the basic version, depending on the offers available.

Il minimalist body design of the Volvo EX30 2023 is also reflected in the interior, which features an evolution of the furniture characteristic of Volvo models, with some additions and removals. Thanks to the platform developed for electric cars, the interior offers more space and fewer screens. There is no traditional digital instrumentation; in its place is a small rectangular element that constantly monitors the driver’s attention.

All necessary information is displayed on the central 12.3-inch screen, following the philosophy adopted by Tesla for Model 3 and Model Y. Positioned vertically, this screen is powered by software developed by Google and includes a voice assistant, Google Maps and an online store for downloading new applications. According to Volvo, it helps create an even greater feeling of spaciousness.

The interior offers a respectable comfort. The central tunnel is not bulky and stops when the armrest ends, allowing for a large, perfectly flat storage compartment at floor level, even in the rear. The rear bench seat offers enough space even for taller than average passengers, with plenty of freedom of movement both in terms of length and height.

The intermediate trim version it includes a Harman Kardon audio system, the Pilot Assist system, dual-zone climate control, an air cleaner, rear USB ports, and a power-opening tailgate. The Volvo EX30 Ultra comes standard with a panoramic roof, Park Pilot Assist, a 360-degree camera, a 22 kW on-board charger, 19-inch wheels, electrically adjustable front seats and a rear automatic braking system.

