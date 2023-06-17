New Zeekr X 2023, the Geely-Volvo SUV arrives in Italy at a truly surprising price-quality

Il brand Zeekr, belonging to the Chinese Geely Group, places considerable emphasis on the success of its new electric vehicle, Zeekr X. The declared objective is to extend its presence to other countries of the Old Continent as well as the original one. Zeekr X was developed by Zeekr’s European team of over 1,500 engineers and designers at its global R&D and design centers.

This team has already built several successful models for the Geely Group. Zeekr will offer European users a unique approach that combines a wide range of services, including finance, insurance, charging and connectivity solutions. Let’s take a closer look:

So the new Zeekr X 2023 is ready to amaze

Not just a new SUV, extensive strategies for Geely-Volvo

Through its official Weibo page, Chinese brand Zeekr shared the image of the first example of Zeekr X off the production line, highlighting a particularly interesting fact: the first batch of vehicles was completed just 56 days after the official presentation of the vehicle. This new model is available in six different colors: Berlin Metallic Grey, Hangzhou Green, California Sunglow Pink, Athens Cloud White, Paris Cream Beige and Sydney Harbor Blue. As for the interior, in China the new Zeekr X can be configured with four or five seats.

Zeekr aims to deliver at least 40,000 units of the Zeekr X before the end of the year. The electric vehicle can be chosen with a single 200kW (272hp) electric motor on the rear axle or with a dual motor and all-wheel drive, offering a maximum output of 315kW (428hp). In both cases, the engines are powered by a 66 kWh battery which allows for a range of 560 km and 512 km respectively, according to the Chinese CLTC cycle.

The cabin features a minimalist design and offers a wide range of technologies. Behind the wheel is an 8.8-inch screen that displays the main driving information. In the center of the dashboard is a large 14.6-inch touch display for the infotainment system, which can be moved towards the passenger side. When positioned to the right, the display allows access to entertainment-related functions only. The equipment also includes a head-up display. Starting prices for the Zeekr X vary between 22,000 and 27,000 euros.

Il Gruppo Geely owns several automotive brands, such as 82% of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the parent company of Volvo, while Polestar is an electrified luxury and performance brand. Geely has also acquired 50% of the smart brand through a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz, producing the next generation of electric vehicles, which started with the #1 SUV, at its facilities in China. Zeekr, on the other hand, is a brand similar to Link&Co, but focused on electric cars.

In addition to Zeekr X, the brand also plans to introduce the Zeekr 001 to the European market. Meanwhile, the Zeekr X is about to hit Chinese roads. The manufacturer has announced that it has completed the first batch of vehicles, which will soon be delivered to customers. Zeekr vehicles are designed following a umanocentric philosophy, which ensures careful care of every element of the car to enhance and enrich the driving experience. Advanced connectivity, including over-the-air software updates, allows vehicles to adapt to changing user needs over time.

Geely considers Zeekr eat a premium brandso it will be interesting to understand how the manufacturer will position Zeekr X on the European market, considering that this model will have to compete with Volvo EX30which shares the same SEA platform as the Chinese group and has the same engines.