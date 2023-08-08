Home » Niger sends reinforcements to Nigerian border and Benin
According to the United States, therefore, “it is still possible to put an end to the coup with diplomacy”. For this reason, in addition to the dialogue with the putschists, Washington maintains constant contact with the deposed president Mohamed Bazoum.

The Extraordinary Ecowas Summit – The leaders of the Ecowas countries, the organization of West African countries, are now looking for new solutions and have set a meeting for Thursday 10 August, in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, to discuss the crisis. This “extraordinary summit” was announced a day after his ultimatum to the putschists for the reinstatement of the democratically elected ousted Nigerien president Mohamed Bazoum expired. “The leaders of the West African organization will review the political situation and recent developments in Niger,” the body said in a press release.

Europe supports Ecowas – For its part, Europe says it is following the evolution of the crisis. “We continue to monitor developments in Niger. We support ECOWAS and are in contact with all partners to find a diplomatic solution that restores constitutional order.” The EU envoy for the Sahel, Emanuela Del Re, writes it on social channels.

The coup plotters appoint former minister Lamine Zeine as prime minister

In a statement announced on national television, the military authors of the coup in Niger announced the appointment of Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as prime minister. Former president Mamadou Tandja appointed Lamine Zeine as chief of cabinet in 2001 and then finance minister in 2002, to remedy a chaotic economic and financial situation. A context inherited from the soldiers who came to power after the assassination in 1999 of general and president Ibrahim Mainassara, in this West African country with a history marked by seizures of power by force. Zeine had been finance minister until Tandja was overthrown in a 2010 coup by commander Salou Djibo, before a presidential election won by Mahamadou Issoufou, predecessor of Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted on 26 July.

