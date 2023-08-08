Home » The Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $1.55 Billion, Making History Once Again
News

by admin
Next Mega Millions Draw Reaches New High of $1.55 Billion

Atlanta, Georgia – After no ticket matched the six numbers drawn last Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to an astounding $1.55 billion. This staggering figure, which represents $757.2 million in cash, has captured the attention and imagination of lottery enthusiasts across the country.

Gretchen Corbin, Principal Director of the Mega Millions Consortium, expressed her gratitude to the players and retailers for their unwavering support. She emphasized that the revenue generated from ticket sales will contribute to funding numerous good causes.

“This is not just significant revenue for good causes, but also for the lottery retailers who sell the game in the jackpot race,” Corbin stated.

It is worth noting that since the last jackpot was won in New York on April 18, an incredible 31 draws have taken place without a jackpot winner. However, during this period, more than 36.6 million winning tickets have been sold across all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 to $5 million.

Moreover, 27 different jurisdictions have awarded 62 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, spreading the excitement from coast to coast. In a span of less than four months, six lucky winners have already claimed their jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions continues to rewrite the record books as the only lottery game to have awarded four jackpot prizes exceeding $1 billion. Tickets, priced at $2.00 USD each, are available for purchase in 45 states, adding to the widespread appeal of the game.

Drawings for Mega Millions take place at 11:00 pm ET on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia. Additionally, in most jurisdictions, players have the option to add the Megaplier for an extra $1, increasing their non-jackpot prizes significantly.

The largest Mega Millions prizes to date include the pending $1.55 billion from August 8, the $1.537 billion awarded on October 23, 2018, with a winner in South Carolina, and the $1.348 billion won on January 13 of this year by a lucky participant from New York. More recently, there was the $1.337 billion prize won by an Illinois resident on July 29, 2022. The list concludes with a staggering $1.05 billion jackpot on January 22, 2021, secured by an individual from Michigan.

As the anticipation and excitement for the upcoming Mega Millions draw continues to grow, millions of hopeful participants eagerly await their chance to become the next billionaire. Will you be the lucky one to claim the historic $1.55 billion prize?

