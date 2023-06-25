Nile fever alarm, cases are increasing in Italy: here’s why and what the symptoms are

In Italy the cases of people infected with the famous Nile fever are increasing. But what are the symptoms that should cause concern?

There are many viruses that infect humans and animals, and they have existed for millions of years. However, the first person who wrote down the symptoms of a flu was Hippocrates 2,400 years ago. Clearly, in that era the influences they were not as light as those of today, since modern medicine was not present.

Cases of Nile fever in Italy are on the rise – pontilenews.it

Furthermore, in history there have been many epidemics that have caused the death of thousands of people, such as typhoid fever arrived during the Peloponnesian War. This very powerful fever carried off a good part of the Greek army and population in about four years.

Nile fever arrives in Italy

Cases of Nile fever are currently increasing in Italy, more than the European average. Unfortunately, mosquitoes are spreading this virus very quickly, thanks to how easily they bite humans. Therefore, everyone is alarmed by what is happening, especially the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), as Nile fever, like dengue and chikungunya it is transmitted right through the mosquito bites. The latter are present in abundance this season, so the risk that everything could get worse is high.

The main culprits are mosquitoes – pontilenews.it

In 2022, there were 1,333 cases and 92 deaths in the European Union. In Italy, however, there were 723 cases. As for the characteristics of Nile fever, experts say that its provenance is West Nile virus, that is, one of the many viruses that are transmitted by mosquito bites. However, there is a possibility that it can be carried by birds as well, but only in humans does it turn into a disease. Thus, West Nile is completely different from the famous Coronavirus, as in order to get infected with Nile fever, one must come into contact with infected blood.

For this reason the main culprits are mosquitoes, because they carry the blood of other human beings. However, transmission can also occur from blood transfusions or transplants. But what are the symptoms? In fact, they are very similar to the symptoms of the normal flu: weakness, fever and headache. Sometimes enlarged lymph nodes can occur, but in general it is harmless and harmless. There could be small consequences only for the most fragile, such as children and the elderly. In conclusion, experts recommend trying not to get bitten by mosquitoes, using repellents, wearing suitable clothes and checking that the plant saucers are not full of water.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

