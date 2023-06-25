Is the king naked?

The events of the last few hours have shaken chancelleries and securities that are more than ever relative. Europe demonstrates once again, not very proudly, that it is the undisputed heir of imperial legates who imprint policies that look to cyberspace but which still tinge the brocades of palaces with purple which, despite men of steel, sickles and hammers, have preserved the tsarist double-headed eagle gene.

