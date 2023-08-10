Home » Nile fever: second case in Sardinia, an 86-year-old infected – Medicine
Health

Nile fever: second case in Sardinia, an 86-year-old infected – Medicine

by admin
Nile fever: second case in Sardinia, an 86-year-old infected – Medicine

The local health authority of Olbia registered a case of Nile fever in an 86-year-old man. He is the second in Sardinia after the infection of a 72-year-old in the province of Oristano. The elderly man is hospitalized in the Infectious Medicine department of the Giovanni Paolo II hospital in Olbia.


The Municipality has already prepared the disinfestation of the affected areas and from tomorrow we will proceed with the disinfestation of the canals and the area around the Olbia Arena where the Red Valley Festival will be held, the flagship event of the summer in Sardinia where around 100 thousand people are expected .


“No alarmism, but of course it is necessary to enhance the ability of the community and individuals to reduce the outbreaks of larval development of the vector, i.e. mosquitoes – comments Mayor Settimo Nizzi – It is also advisable to adopt individual prevention measures, a recommendation that is especially valid for those at higher risk of developing the disease, such as the elderly and immunosuppressed people” .

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  30 grams per day are enough to slow down aging by filling up on Omega-3s

You may also like

Heide-Express: In the historic train from Lüneburg to...

The Role of Fish in Lowering Cholesterol Levels:...

Ecowas warns Niamey, troops ready against coup plotters...

FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING: Advantages for...

Betori: “Our ‘kata’ has been missing for two...

The Tongue: A Silent Messenger of Our Health...

Genetically modified bacteria can detect cancer in the...

Hot: Cna agri-food handbook for dieting in the...

SeniorenLebenshilfe is now also available in Wilsdruff (Braunsdorf):...

Trigger finger syndrome: what it is and how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy