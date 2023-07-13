Ok Council Puglia research for colorectal cancer diagnosis – Medicine

The Regional Council unanimously approved the bill, of which Fabiano Amati (Azione) is the first signatory, which serves to test the possibility of being able to diagnose colorectal cancer through a simple blood sample, so as to identify and validate a panel of biomarkers associated with the presence of pre-cancerous or cancerous lesions in the colon. The research project could prove suitable to determine, if successfully concluded and according to all the rules of the experimentation, also the replacement of the first level test on faecal occult blood (Sof), so as to ensure greater precision. The research project, called ‘Safe colon’ proposes the evaluation of the metabolomic and lipidomic profile obtained from the serum of patients who tested positive for the Sof test and eligible for endoscopic screening, as well as the evaluation of lifestyle factors that can determine an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer.





The aim of the research is to identify one or more biomarkers that correlate with the presence of precancerous formations or with the diagnosis of advanced neoplastic lesions.





The expected duration of the project is 2 years, evaluating a ‘cohort’ of patients of about 2000 units and in any case no less than 1600 units, in order to obtain a correct significance of the results.



