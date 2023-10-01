Home » Oliver Kranz – new head of strategic purchasing at PEG eG
Oliver Kranz – new head of strategic purchasing at PEG eG

As of October 1, 2023, Oliver Kranz will be the new head of strategic purchasing at PEG purchasing and operating cooperative eG. Focus topics: strategic member-oriented further development of the supplier and item portfolio, the range of digital platforms and support of the PEGreen initiative for more sustainability in procurement

Munich, September 29, 2023: From October 1, 2023, Oliver Kranz will be responsible for the entire strategic purchasing of the PEG purchasing and operating cooperative. The focus of his area of ​​responsibility is the strategic, member-oriented further development of the entire supplier and item portfolio as well as the range of digital platforms. He also supports the PEGreen initiative for more sustainability in procurement.

“I am pleased that we were able to gain Oliver Kranz, an expert in the purchasing department. “With his expertise, we will further professionalize our purchasing,” explains Gerhard Hess, authorized representative and member of the management team. “It will help us standardize complex processes, create more commitment with suppliers and give sustainability more importance in procurement. I am convinced that our members and customers will benefit from this in the long term,” he adds.

Oliver Kranz, a graduate in business administration, has more than 26 years of experience in strategic and operational purchasing in the healthcare sector. Among other things, he was purchasing manager in maximum care hospitals, university hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and one of the most important purchasing groups. He was particularly responsible for organizational development as well as the optimization of the supplier and item portfolio and the IT architecture. He also worked as managing director in a hospital logistics service company. In the recent past, Oliver Kranz took on various interim mandates in the healthcare sector and supported well-known consulting companies as a cooperation partner in project work.

About PEG eG

As the first purchasing cooperative for clinics, health and social facilities on the German market, PEG looks back on more than 50 years of experience in the healthcare market. Based in Munich, it has around 650 co-owners and looks after more than 3,200 health and social facilities, including facilities in the areas of acute, rehabilitation, seniors and care as well as semi-inpatient and non-stationary markets.

Since the start of the Green Health Initiative in 2021, PEG eG has continuously aligned its actions with sustainability: with know-how in the areas of purchasing, technology, catering and sustainability management as well as further education and training, it supports health and social institutions holistically and from an economic point of view on their way to more environmentally conscious actions and climate neutrality.

