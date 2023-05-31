Omega 3, because they are so important for health: you will no longer be able to do without them

Nutrition is a decisive part in guaranteeing a good psychophysical state. Omega 3s make you fill up to preserve heart health and beyond.

Omega 3s are long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids. A type of fat considered essential, because the human body is unable to synthesize them in sufficient quantities to meet its needs. Derived from alpha linoleic acid, they differ from saturated ones in their composition.

They are characterized, in fact, by the presence of double bonds between the carbon atoms. They are associated with beneficial effects on the health of the cardiovascular system and the nervous system. But not only that, many studies show their usefulness also against pathologies affecting other organs and systems.

What are they and which foods to prefer

The most important are, alpha linoleic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexanoic acid (DHA). The latter, according to researchers at the University of Louvain and a study published in Cell Metabolism, are even able to slow down the development of cancer. In fact, a daily intake of at least 250 mg of DHA is recommended.

In general, regular consumption of omega 3 is recommended by doctors all over the world. Why there are numerous benefits they give to the body. Furthermore, the intake is recommended for people with autoimmune-based chronic inflammatory diseases. For example, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus.

L’EPA it is able to reduce the blood concentrations of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. The latter, if present in large quantities, predispose to the risk of suffering from heart and circulatory disorders. Omega 3s, in addition, fight the metabolic syndrome.

They act on the libidinal metabolism, they are useful in the prevention of pathologies which are also correlated to each other such as obesity, metabolic syndrome and diabetes. Furthermore, they prevent neurodegenerative diseases. Areas of the brain, gray matter and retinal tissue, in fact, are composed of DHA.

The reduced levels of the same, in the blood, are manifested in patients suffering from neurological pathologies. We talk about senile dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and hyperactivity deficit disorder.

The best diet that can be adopted is the Mediterranean one. It is always recommended to consume foods of vegetable origin, in season and of local origin. It is necessary to abound with fruit, vegetables, potatoes, legumes, fish, dairy products, bread and cereals especially integrals. However, the richest food in EPA and DHA is fish.

To optimize the intake of omega 3 it is good to prefer at the table: salmon, caviar, and cod liver oil. For considerable quantities of ALA, foods of vegetable origin are recommended such as: walnuts, linseed oil, corn oil, kiwi oil and chia seeds.

Generally, to obtain immediate integration effects, fish oil extracts, commercially available in the form of capsules or liquid solutions, are the simplest solution. Supplements, however, should always be used with caution and always seek medical advice.

