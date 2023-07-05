On July 7, World Chocolate Day, the benefits – Nutrition

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 05 – There is perhaps nothing more than chocolate that everyone agrees on in terms of taste. A world day, July 7, is dedicated to what is often called ‘black gold’ and there are several health benefits associated with its consumption, specifically in the dark form, which contains much less sugar in proportion.



For example, as the Healthline website points out, since it’s summer it can be useful to know that according to some studies, chocolate can protect the skin from the sun, in particular one published in 2021 in the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology. In this case if extra dark. The reason? Thanks to the flavonols, it helps to raise the minimum erythemic dose threshold (MED), i.e. the minimum amount of UVB rays necessary to cause reddening of the skin 24 hours after exposure.



In general, the bioactive compounds in dark chocolate can also be great for your skin.



Flavonols can protect against sun damage, improve blood flow, and increase skin density and hydration. Not only that: it improves cognitive functions, both in young adulthood and in the case of the elderly. Merit of flavonols, which increase blood flow to the brain, but also of stimulants such as theobromine and caffeine which improve brain function in the short term. Over time, numerous studies have also shown that consuming cocoa or chocolate can lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health. The flavonoids in dark chocolate can stimulate the endothelium, the lining of the arteries, to produce nitric oxide, which among its functions is to send signals to the arteries to ‘relax’, which lowers the resistance to blood flow and therefore reduces the blood pressure (although the effects are still mild).



In the consumption of chocolate obviously a lot of moderation is needed, taking into account that it is very caloric, it still contains sugars even in the dark form and it is easy to eat more than you should. (HANDLE).



