Beidou-3 Global Satellite Navigation System Commendation Conference Celebrates Success and Plans for the Future

Beidou-3 Global Satellite Navigation System Construction Commendation Conference Held in Beijing

Beijing, China – The Beidou-3 Global Satellite Navigation System Construction Commendation Conference was held in Beijing this morning, attended by over 500 people from relevant state ministries and commissions, as well as enterprises and institutions involved in engineering construction and application. This conference marks the first time the results and experience of the Beidou-3 system, which was completed and opened in 2020, have been summarized comprehensively.

The Beidou project has been under the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee. Leveraging the advantages of the new national system, it has carried forward the Beidou spirit of the new era, which emphasizes independent innovation, open integration, unity, and the pursuit of excellence. The project successfully launched 18 arrows and 30 satellites in just two and a half years, completing the construction of a powerful and first-class Beidou-3 global satellite navigation system half a year ahead of schedule. This system is the largest and most advanced aerospace system built by China to date, with the widest coverage and the highest service performance requirements, directly impacting people’s lives.

Throughout the construction process, the Beidou-3 system has adhered to the path of independent innovation and development. Its device components are 100% autonomous and controllable, significantly promoting the development of China‘s aerospace and electronics fields. The Beidou system is currently widely used in various industries in China‘s economic and social development, facilitating transformation, upgrading, and improving efficiency. Its application has generated significant economic and social benefits. Furthermore, as one of the four major global satellite navigation systems recognized by the United Nations, the Beidou system has served users in more than 200 countries and regions worldwide, fulfilling international obligations in civil aviation, maritime affairs, search and rescue, and contributing to the global community.

With the Beidou system at a new historical starting point, there is still much more to accomplish in the future. The development concept of “China‘s Beidou, the world‘s Beidou, and first-class Beidou” will be upheld. The Beidou spirit of the new era will be continued and inherited, ensuring the stable operation of the system and promoting the marketization, industrialization, and internationalization of Beidou’s large-scale applications. The aim is to establish a national comprehensive positioning, navigation, and timing system that is unified, seamlessly covers all areas, flexible, intelligent, secure, reliable, convenient, and efficient.

Beidou’s mission is to serve the world and benefit mankind. With this goal in mind, it will continue to develop, providing valuable services and strengthening China‘s presence in the global satellite navigation industry.

[Responsible editor: Dong Jing]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

