‘One step away from the heart’, a health program “Gym and swimming pool are the basis of well-being”

Moving to feel good about yourself from a physical point of view is the philosophy of the project “One step from the heart”, organized by MSP Italia which will also start in Lagosanto in February. The activities will have this sequence, on Tuesday Easy Liner gymnastics activities at the Be Active gym from 9.30 to 10.3, on Wednesdays the swimming pool in Codigoro from 9.30 to 10.20 and on Saturday morning Nordic Walking at the Lagosanto life park from 9.30 to 11. A health journey and well-being that costs nothing and for which there are still posi.

Those who want to practice one, two or all three of these physical activities, proposed by expert and qualified instructors, will obviously have to register by contacting the Be Active gym, in via Italia 11 at the Aliper shopping center in Lagosanto (tel. 335 587331) or by calling 3392896636 to which Lara Liboni, president of the provincial committee of MSP Italia, will answer. “The purpose of the sports project – he declared during the presentation, since it has already started in the municipalities of Codigoro, Goro and Comacchio – consists in promoting and encouraging correct lifestyles. A path, not demanding, but which must be carried out with due punctuality for the chosen sport discipline or more than one, which will lead to an improvement in general health conditions. A goal that can be reached thanks to motor activity, which includes Nordic walking, gentle gymnastics and swimming. The project is aimed above all at people with pathologies, but also to all those who have made sedentary life choices during the lockdown and, more generally – he concludes – to those who want to approach sport”. Health and well-being are now at the center of social life. People are increasingly attentive to what they eat by combining a healthy culture of their body.

cla. caste.