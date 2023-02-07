by Giovanni Rodriguez

The articulation seems to have a good chance of passing the scrutiny of the vote in the joint constitutional affairs and budget committees of the Senate amendment 4.0.10initially signed by Massimiliano Romeo which, among other things, aims to make it possible until 31 December 2026 for medical managers, contracted medical personnel, health professions and university professors of medicine and surgery to remain in service for up to 72 years

Last Thursday the joint committees for Constitutional Affairs and the Senate Budget rejected the amendment 4,138 to the milleproroghe decree presented as “unthinkable” Antonio De Poli (Cd’I-NM) with which it was proposed to keep doctors in service up to 72 years. Today, however, the much more complex one seems to have a good chance of passing the scrutiny of the vote in the commission amendment 4.0.10 presented by the League, upon first signature Maximilian Romeo which, among other things, aims to make it possible until 31 December 2026 to keep medical managers, medical personnel, health professions and university professors of medicine and surgery in service for up to 72 years.

The proposed amendment extends until 31 December 2026 the possibility for companies and bodies of the NHS to hirewithin the limits of their budgetary availability and within the limits of expenditure for personnel, with a fixed-term employment contract with part-time hours based on training needs, of those doctors, veterinary surgeons, dentists, biologists, chemists, pharmacists, physicists and psychologists That, starting from the third year of the specialisthave passed the bankruptcy procedures for access to the management of the health role, resulting in being registered in the separate ranking.

It is also proposed to extend to 31 December 2026 the temporary exercise of health professional qualifications and of the qualification of social-health operator, by way of derogation from the rules on recognition of the aforementioned professional qualifications. It is also added: “The professional who must have a high knowledge of the Italian language due to the clinical assistance relationship with the patient submits to the competent Order the documentation certifying the possession of the qualifications enabling the practice of the profession and the name of the contracted health facility with the National Health Service where he carries out the activity as well as any subsequent variation, so as to be able to be registered in the special section of the register specifically set up by the president of the professional Order competent for the territory for the purpose of recognition in derogation. The non-compliance with the obligations by the professional determines the suspension of the acknowledgment until the communication of the observance of the same”.

And again, again until 31 December 2026, operators of the health professions belonging to the personnel of the health sector, outside service hours and for a total weekly number of hours not exceeding eight hours, would not apply the incompatibility rules.

All the accredited and contracted health and social health facilities operating under the National Health Service “which make use of the measures referred to in the previous paragraphs to meet the demand for personnel report quarterly to the competent Region and the Ministry of Health on the recovery progress percentage of the times of the assistance services provided on a monthly basis, in order to meet the maximum waiting times established by current legislation on waiting lists, no later than the period of validity of the measures authorized by this article”.

In order to ensure the provision of essential levels of assistance and to address the shortage of specialist doctors, until 31 December 2026, the medical leaders of the National Health Service could submit an application for authorization for service retention even beyond the limit of the fortieth year of effective service, in any case no later than the seventy-second year of age.

The request for retention in service until the age of seventy-second finally, it could also be exercised “by medical personnel and health professions affiliated with the National Health Service or in service at private structures affiliated with the National Health Service, university professors of medicine and surgery, medical and healthcare managers referred to in article 1, paragraph 2, of the legislative decree 30 March 2001, n. 165, as well as to medical personnel included in any professional category operating at the National Institute of Social Security, the National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work and other public bodies”.

