FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

NEW YORK — The White House quickly dismissed Xi Jinping’s particularly strong words against the United States, accused of “containment, encirclement and repression of China” in a briefing with journalists last Tuesday. There is no change, said spokesman John Kirby: “We are looking for strategic competition, not conflict.” But in a climate of growing bipartisan harshness in Washington against Beijing, in the last week some voices have been raised to call on Biden to reach out to Xi to put a limit on the deterioration of relationships. Writes the commentator of Washington Post David Ignatius: ‘A president can show courage in several ways: one is to take a train to war-torn Kiev, another is to pick up the phone and call Xi to invite him to a face-to-face meeting.’ The American president “would not score points at home and would give the Republicans arguments to use against him”, but according to Ignatius it is the path of true leadership.

Obama’s former defense secretary Leon Panetta he agrees. â€œI think it makes a lot of sense for the president to have a conversation with Xi. There is no doubt that relations are particularly tense at the moment, for many reasons: the “balloons”, the Ukraine and so on. It’s really important to try to open up the dialogue, at least to develop a line of communication. And I think China could have a big influence in trying to get Putin to negotiate. Xi should be pressured to move in that direction..

Is Xi not in a hurry to see an end to hostilities in Ukraine? There are those who believe that the only thing that can convince him is the possibility of Putin’s defeat.

‘The problem right now is that neither camp seems particularly interested in achieving a negotiated peace in Ukraine. Both Putin and Kiev are looking for the edge on the field. This makes it very difficult for any external actor to develop an approach that is accepted by both parties. The most important thing in the coming months is that Ukraine can keep up the momentum to kick the Russians out of the Donbass — and I would encourage them to try to retake Crimea as well. I think it’s the only way to bring Putin to the negotiating table.’ See also If you are of this age, do not take Tachipirina 1000: here's which one, be careful

Do you think retaking Crimea is possible?

â€œI think they should make it clear that they will try to, because that is what Putin fears: Crimea is his most important loot in Ukraine and, if he believes it is at risk, it is the best way to force him to lend pay attention to the negotiations».

Some will object that if Biden extends his hand to Xi and makes concessions, the Europeans too will have one more reason to do so. By the end of the year, Italy will have to decide whether to renew the “Memorandum of Understanding” with Xi. She who do you think?

‘The smartest thing is to manage China from a position of strength, establishing red lines on Taiwan, the South China Sea, Ukraine, but at the same time work on those areas where agreement is possible. Opposing dialogue is short-sighted and harmful. This applies not only to the United States but also to Europe. I understand that there are countries that have certain ties and areas where the relationship with Beijing is important to them, because the United States also has issues where it is important to be able to dialogue with Xi.

In America, the Chinese threat is seen as a priority, while polls indicate some decline in public support for the war in Ukraine, which according to some is destined to increase.

â€œTime is not on our side. There are two ways: one is for Ukraine to be able to push Russia back; the other is a war of attrition, a scenario that will embolden those who do not support war and seek to undermine US and allied policies. Ukraine must show that it is winning the war, and it must do it soon.’ See also SumUp obtains investments of 590 million. It is now worth 8 billion