By 2030, 24 million deaths from cardiovascular causes are expected worldwide each year. Cardiovascular diseases are still today the main cause of death in our country, being responsible for 44% of all deaths, with a higher prevalence than the European average (7,499 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) also due to the particularly high average age of the our population. Survivors of a heart attack become chronically ill as the disease affects quality of life. In Italy, according to Istat data, the prevalence of citizens suffering from cardiovascular disability is equal to 4.4 per thousand and 23.5% of Italian pharmaceutical expenditure is destined for drugs for the cardiovascular system. It is therefore essential to reduce cardiovascular risk and most cardiovascular events can be prevented through prevention.

Free cardiological visits in Italy

The Foundation for Your Heart of Italian Hospital Cardiologists ANMCO, which has been actively engaged in cardiovascular research and prevention for over twenty years, from 12 February to 19 February, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, launches the national initiative of Cardiovascular Prevention “Cardiologie Aperte 2023”, now in its seventeenth edition. During the week, the Foundation will activate the toll-free number 800 05 22 33 dedicated to citizens who will be able to call free of charge, every day from 10 to 12 and from 14 to 16, and ask questions on problems related to heart disease, to which 700 ANMCO cardiologists from the Structures participating in the initiative will respond, with 1600 hours of free cardiological consultancy.

Cardiovascular disease, prevention

The professor. Domenico Gabrielli – President of the Foundation for your heart of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists and Cardiology Director of the San Camillo Hospital in Rome – declared: “Cardiovascular diseases hold a sad record which must lead all of us to make a significant effort through prevention which is the main weapon to fight them. These diseases are largely preventable, as they recognize, alongside non-modifiable risk factors (age, sex and familiarity) also modifiable factors, linked to behaviors and lifestyles (smoking, alcohol, incorrect diet and sedentary lifestyle) often cause of diabetes, obesity, hypercholesterolemia and hypertension. The setting of a healthy lifestyle should be anticipated starting from childhood and adolescence, hence the importance of awareness campaigns already at primary school level.”

The primary prevention of cardiovascular diseases – continues prof. Gabrielli – is based, as well as on the adoption and maintenance of healthy lifestyles, on the early identification and adequate management of any clinical conditions that increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, including through appropriate therapies where it is not sufficient to modify lifestyles. We cardiologists divide patients into risk categories. The risk is the probability that the patient will experience an adverse cardiovascular event (heart attack, stroke, in some cases sudden death) in relation to his general clinical characteristics. There are very high, high, moderate and lower risk individuals. For each one the intervention must be personalized.

Prevention becomes even more crucial after the recent pandemic since covid-19 has acted on heart diseases at different levels: in people affected by the virus it has generated inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium, ischemic heart disease, cerebral stroke, thromboembolic diseases ; it has also contributed to delaying the diagnosis, complicating the management and prevention aspect of cardiovascular disease and reducing hospitalizations. In particular, there was a 20-25% increase in all cardiovascular diseases in those affected by Covid. In my opinion, the ‘Cardiologie Aperte’ initiative truly represents a precious opportunity for the hearts of all Italians”.

“ANMCO, with over 5600 members, declares prof. Furio Colivicchi – National President of ANMCO and Director of UOC Cardiology at the San Filippo Neri Hospital in Rome – has been committed to the area for over 50 years to enhance the work of its Cardiologists, the flagship of Italian Medicine on the international scene. Cardiovascular prevention prolongs life and we should always, even when we are well, consult our general practitioner and keep risk factors (cholesterol, blood pressure, smoking) under control and practice regular physical exercise, even mild. Today, we have very powerful and effective weapons at our disposal to solve some problems, ensure survival and a better quality of life for our patients. Cardiovascular prevention is therefore very important and must be implemented as early as possible. The Open Cardiologie initiative is a great opportunity that ANMCO cardiologists wish to offer free of charge to all citizens who wish to do so and represents a cornerstone of cardiovascular prevention that our Association has been carrying out for over 17 years”.

The 2023 campaign for your heart will also be active on social networks with the hashtag #iltempodelcuore and #opencardiology.