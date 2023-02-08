Home Health Open Data – Data – Drugs, 50 best-selling Sop and Otc in the last six months
Health

by admin
Description:

The dataset contains the list of the 50 best-selling non-prescription medicines, in the last six months available, to pharmacies open to the public and to commercial establishments, useful for displaying the prices of 15 packs of medicines to the public, in particular:

  • Medicine data: Marketing Authorization Code, Package Name, PTN Band, Prescription Method, Quantities supplied to pharmacies and commercial establishments

For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.

Related links:

Subjects:

Medicines

Data format:

Alphanumeric data

Update frequency:

Half yearly

Upload date:

16 maggio 2012

Last update date:

04 maggio 2022

Metadata last modified date:

16 maggio 2012

Source:

Ministry of Health

Published through:

Organizational unit:

Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office IV

Official Name:

Permalink:

TAG:

