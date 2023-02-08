Description:
The dataset contains the list of the 50 best-selling non-prescription medicines, in the last six months available, to pharmacies open to the public and to commercial establishments, useful for displaying the prices of 15 packs of medicines to the public, in particular:
- Medicine data: Marketing Authorization Code, Package Name, PTN Band, Prescription Method, Quantities supplied to pharmacies and commercial establishments
For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.
Related links:
Subjects:
Medicines
Data format:
Alphanumeric data
Update frequency:
Half yearly
Upload date:
16 maggio 2012
Last update date:
04 maggio 2022
Metadata last modified date:
16 maggio 2012
Source:
Ministry of Health
Published through:
Organizational unit:
Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office IV
Official Name:
Permalink:
TAG: