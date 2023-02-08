In recent months, an important discussion about the merger of two important airlines in the country has raised many positions in public opinion. These are Avianca and Viva Air, the companies that are seeking to integrate in order to strengthen their service portfoliossince it should be noted that both focus on different market segments.

Various obstacles have surrounded the operation, such as the refusal of Aerocivil to the endorsement of this proposal, the foregoing for alleged monopoly and unfair competition, which led the airlines to present it to a second instance that is still under study.

A new chapter was learned about this operation in which Avianca has not been able to close its objective. JetSMART Chilean airline, reported this Tuesday, February 7, its interest in acquiring 100% of the shares of Viva Air. The Chilean one is a low-cost one that will seek to maintain the ultra-low-cost model of the Colombian one, which is in a difficult situation regarding its economy that has it on the brink of disappearance.

“We believe that a transaction between JetSMART and Viva Air will allow the ultra-low-cost model to be maintained in Colombia and that will allow us to continue offering more routes at lower prices. We have a long-term vision to expand in South America and we are in a position to continue investing in our growth. We believe in the potential of the Colombian market. Our alternative will benefit users, strengthening free competition in the sector and will promote tourism and connectivity in the country”, said Estuardo Ortíz, CEO of JetSMART.

2022 was a year of full recovery for airlines and airports around the world. Despite the complications suffered by understaffing, adverse weather and insufficient capacity, this industry remained stable and managed to finish this last annual period in an optimal way.

With the aim of monitoring the on-time performance of aviation around the world, Cirium, an aviation and travel data and analysis company, revealed the latest report of ‘The most punctual airlines and airports in 2022’.

In the first place is the Brazilian airline Azul, operating a total of 279,722 flights in the past year. Of this number, 88.93% arrived on time at their destinations. The study left the airline in second place ANA of the Japanese country, making 162,370 flights in 2022, of which 88.61% arrived on time, and finishing the podium, closes JAL (Japan Airlines) with a percentage of 88%:

To the surprise of many, some of the airlines that Colombians use the most entered this ranking. Is about Latam, who occupies the fourth position with a total of 451,651 flights made and with an effectiveness in punctuality of 86.31%. Another outstanding company in this top 10 was Aviancalocated in sixth place with 144,525 flights and 83.84%.

In the ranking by region, in Latin America Latam ranked fourth, followed by the airline Avianca Among other data, El Dorado International Airport was ninth among the best performing terminals worldwide. The capital terminal operated 273,721 flights, showing a punctuality in the departure of flights of 80.72%.

