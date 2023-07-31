Opening of a Primary Care Clinic in Gorizia – Medicine

To guarantee primary medical assistance, ASUGI will activate an Experimental Primary Assistance Ambulatory (ASAP) which users already registered with Dr. Adriana Fasiolo and family doctors who have ceased to work and who have not been able to obtain the registration with other affiliated professionals through the SESAMO portal or at the reference District.





The ASAP clinic, active from tomorrow, is in via Vittorio Veneto 174 in the Basaglia Park area in Gorizia, with a professional who, in turn, will ensure the same activity as the retired general practitioner.





The clinic will be open from Monday to Friday (Saturday is available from 8:00 to 10:00). The clinic can be contacted on 333.4737919.



