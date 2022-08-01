news-txt”>

MILAN – A one-day-old girl was operated on at the Policlinico hospital in Milan to restore functionality to her left hand, suffering from a serious malformation. The news was given today by the hospital.

The surgery took place at the end of a pregnancy without problems and was necessary because the third finger of the left hand had not developed as it should and there was a swelling on the fourth finger. The little girl was transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Polyclinic where the collaboration with the hand surgeons of the San Giuseppe Hospital was activated.

The two teams understood that the three phalanges of the fourth finger were actually hidden in the swelling, which were ‘trapped’ during the development of the fetus, and in the operating room they partially reconstructed the phalanges and freed the parts that remained ‘harnessed’.