Opting Out of Subscription? Learn How to Manage Profiling and Tracking Cookies on ANSA.it

ANSA.it Introduces New Consent Options for Subscribers

In a recent update, ANSA.it has announced new consent options for subscribers who wish to customize their browsing experience on the platform. The popular Italian news website has implemented changes to its subscription model, giving users the ability to choose their level of profiling and tracking cookies.

The update comes as a response to user feedback and concerns about privacy and personal data collection. Now, if subscribers change their minds and decide that they do not want to continue their subscription, they have the option to express their consent to profiling and tracking cookies. By agreeing to this, subscribers will still be able to access all ANSA.it titles and view ten contents every 30 days.

ANSA.it has emphasized that it respects its user’s privacy and aims to provide a personalized browsing experience. The use of advertising profiling and tracking cookies allows the website and selected third parties to collect and process personal data. This data will then be used to provide personalized ads and content, evaluate user interaction, conduct market research, and improve products and services.

To ensure transparency and give users access to all relevant information, ANSA.it encourages subscribers to familiarize themselves with the Cookie Policy and the Privacy Policy. These policies outline the details of data collection and usage, helping users make informed decisions about their privacy preferences.

For those seeking more information about ANSA.it’s services and subscription options, the website offers a comprehensive FAQ section. Users can find answers to frequently asked questions and gain a better understanding of the platform’s offerings. Additionally, ANSA.it provides customer support services via email at register@ansa.it or through their toll-free number, 800 938 881. The customer support team is available Monday to Friday from 09.00 to 18.30 and on Saturdays from 09.00 to 14.00.

ANSA.it hopes that these new consent options will empower subscribers and provide them with increased control over their browsing experience. By offering choices and ensuring transparency, ANSA.it aims to create a trusted and personalized news platform that caters to the preferences of its diverse user base.

