Ordinary contributions for 2024 assigned by the Sport and Health Board of Directors: 315.7 million for Sport.

Meritocracy, transparency and innovation. These are the three pillars on which the new model for allocating contributions to sports organizations developed by is based Sports and Healthand decided today by the Board of Directors of the Company in full harmony with the directions of the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi.

The logic of resource allocation changes, which arises from listening to all the Sports Organizations and lays the foundations for the future model.

Innovative elements have been introduced for the comparison of the activities of the Federationsthanks to a logic that is based on resultson themanagement effectiveness and on the return in terms of growth of the entire sports system. Furthermore, for 2024 a balance has been guaranteed between the need to protect financial planning, as it is the last year of the three-year Olympic period, and the desire to reward merit.

Precisely with the aim of balancing these two needs, the 2024 resource allocation model to the Federations is based on two distinct but converging rounds.

The first round, in line with the criteria adopted for the 2023 financial year, assigns a weight of 60% to high-level results, of 30% to the volumes of sports activities managed and of 10% on the investment of federal resources in sports activities. For 2024 it was intended to review the solidarity mechanism from a meritocratic perspective, introducing the “floor” at -5%. The second round introduces new parameters, which measure and enhance organizational efficiency, supporting sporting activity at all levels.

The aim is to reverse the phases of the assignment process, identifying and communicating from before the medium-term objectives and the corresponding evaluation logic and measuring the Federations on the basis of the results achieved ex post. The new logic is expected to be shared and communicated to the Federations by mid-February 2024.

For the Sports Promotion Bodies the use of data relating to the most recent sports volumes will be tested for the first time, acquiring data from the National Register of Amateur Sports Activities, with the aim of reflecting the latest developments of the system in the allocation of contributions. In the assignment to Discipline Sportive Associate affiliate volumes and sporting results were enhanced. For them Meritorious Associations further resources have been reserved for the development of projects to be implemented in synergy. For the Military Sports Groups and State Civil Bodies however, the quota allocated to sporting activities was increased compared to that allocated to projects.

Here are the numbers. The overall value of the resources allocated for 2024 is 315.7 million euros, 6.7% higher than last year. They will be divided as follows: 289.3 million to National Sports Federations (+5.8%), 18.1 million to Sports Promotion Bodies (+25%), 3.2 million to Associated Sports Disciplines (+11%), 900 thousand euros to Meritorious Associations (+29%) e 4.2 million to Military Sports Groups and State Civil Corps (+25%).

