A few simple clicks to say yes to organ donation, an altruistic gesture. This can be done through the Italian Association for the donation of organs, tissues and cells (Aido), not only with the digital signature or the Spid: from now on the demonstration in favor of the donation of organs, tissues and cells post mortem can also be done with the Electronic Identity Card (Cie). The new version of DigitalAido, web or app channel, was presented today in the Senate.

DigitalAIDO has been in operation for a year and a half and has allowed, in its first version, to collect 29,458 “Yes”. In the total calculation, as many as 16 thousand, equal to 55%, were young people under 30. On 3 April the new version was activated which provides for the possibility of carrying out the expression of will also with the electronic identity card: in the first 9 days are already 750 “Yes” collected in this way, a third of which among young people under 30.

With the launch of the new version, Aido has noticed a significant increase in choices via the App, which have risen to 53% of the total. 87% of the expression occurred with Spid, 3% manual and 10% with Cie: this means that 79 positive expressions of will were acquired precisely thanks to the new opportunity. “Aido plays an essential role in Italy in promoting the culture of gift. This is essential to lower the rate of opposition which, on average, is 30% in Italy. There are also discrepancies between areas in the North and South of the country. We must continue to inform incessantly”, observes Massimo Cardillo, director of the National Transplant Center.

For the president of Aido, Flavia Petrin, “the new version of DigitalAido represents an alternative to meet the 45% of citizens who do not express their opinion on the donation at the time of renewal of their identity card, dropping the request. In this so, in fact, these people will have to wait for the next renewal of the document, another 10 years, to decide”. As at 31 December 2022, only 26% of adult citizens in Italy expressed their opinion on the subject of donation. The total expressions of will are 14,576,320 of which 88.84% expressed in the Municipalities at the time of issue or renewal of the identity card, 9.84% through Aido (only in favour) and 1.31% through the Ulss.