Orlandi, Pope Francis vents on statements about Wojtyla: “An idiot”

A certain tension is perceived after the recent question and answer between Pietro Orlandi and the representatives of the Vatican. The reopening of the investigation into what may have happened to Emanuela Orlandi, who disappeared in May 1983 at the age of 15, has generated many discussions, both on TV and on social media. Lots of hypotheses and speculations. Many rumors that follow one another, helping to fuel the mystery.

The outburst of Pope Francis

Certain statements about the former pope have hurt the religious and the whole world of the Church Karol Wojtyla, relating to his alleged secret outings with two Polish monsignors. Strong declarations that had prompted Pope Francis to take a stand in defense of his predecessor. “ Offensive and unfounded allegations about John Paul II “, the pope said.

Today comes the news of a new intervention by Pope Bergoglioalmost an outlet. While on board the papal plane bound for Hungary, the pontiff returned to the subject, once again siding with Karol Wojtyla. “ They did a stupid thing “, was the pope’s comment, as reported The messengerin relation to the statements made about John Paul II.

In short, the words against the former Polish pontiff are unacceptable. The Vatican ask for more proof. For now there is only one recording that contains an eight-hour conversation in which the words of a man close to the Magliana gang are heard, who says: “Pope John Paul II took those to the Vatican, it was an unsustainable situation. And so the Secretary of State at a certain point intervened and decided to get rid of them. And he turned to people from the prison environment “. Very heavy accusations, which have raised a fuss.

From the words of Pope Francis it is clear that by now the pontiff is not capable of hiding his irritation in the face of certain inferences. Meanwhile, the investigations continue, with the promoter of Justice of the Vatican City Alessandro Didi ready to do anything to clarify the sad story. Even the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rome could become part of the investigation again.

Invited to provide names or more details of the origin of the accusations against Wojtyla, Peter Orlandi and her lawyer Laura Sgrò did not respond, although Emanuela’s brother later said he was ready to talk.

The mysterious letter