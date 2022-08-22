CREMONA – The second appointment of the series of meetings will be held on 13 September, from 7.50 pm, at Palazzo Trecchi (Cremona).Otolaryngology and General Medicine“By Dr. Luca Plantdirector of the OU of Otolaryngology ASST Cremona, and his team.

The event entitled “Otology, Audiology and Vestibology”intended for general practitioners, intends to retrace the diagnostic and therapeutic aspects of pathologies of common interest (mostly inflammatory and infectious medical) in the light of the most recent evidence.

ALARM SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

We will discuss the basic diagnostic aspects of pathologies of specialist interest (neoplastic and surgical in general) sharing with general practitioners guidance on warning signs and symptoms to maximize the chances of early diagnosis and for a correct referral to the reference specialist.

The course includes moments of interactivity between audience and speakers through the use of televoter: participants will access a web link with a code, to be able to express opinions and ask questions using their smartphone.

The event is accredited by the Ministry of Health for the attribution of Continuing Medical Education (ECM) credits for the figure of the Surgeon specialized in General Medicine (Family Doctors).

REGISTRATION WITHIN 8 SEPTEMBER

Participation is free, limited places. Registration deadline Thursday 8 September 2022.