The searches for the two people missing in the waters of the Adige , along the Gorzone artificial canal, which flows into Anguillara Veneta and acts as a natural border between the provinces of Padua and Rovigo. It’s about the driver of a car ended up in the stream in the afternoon and her rescuer, the policeman of the Padua anti-crime squad Domenico Zorzino, 48 years old, who was on the embankment intent on jogging.

The rescue attempt

It was around 5pm when the firefighters received the call from Zorzino, who reported that he had I saw the car go off the road at the crossroads it makes via Ca’ Matte and via Cannaregio and then rapidly sinks into the canal below. The firefighters intervened immediately – from Piove di Sacco, from Rovigo and from Venice – arriving on site with a mobile crane, the team of divers and a helicopter to patrol the entire area from above. On the bank of the river, the firefighters found the personal belongings of the policeman, who, after calling for help, would have plunged into the frozen waters to try to extract the body of the man stuck in the sinking passenger compartment. He would have succeeded, since no bodies were found in the vehicle later recovered by the firefighters, but she would not have been able to drag it to the shore. The bodies of the two victims had not yet been found at the moment, probably dragged away by the currents. Among the items found on shoreeven the mobile phone from which the request for help is supposed to have originated, the same number that the firefighters had tried to call back, probably precisely to make Zorzino desist from carrying out a gesture as altruistic as it is dangerous.