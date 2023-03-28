Home Health Paris, searches in the offices of 5 banks
Health

Paris, searches in the offices of 5 banks

by admin

World

Eyes on the banks. The ECB warns: “High uncertainty”

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, HSBC Holdings Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Societe Generale SA and Natixis are allegedly involved

1′ of reading

The French financial prosecutor (Pnf, equivalent of the Italian Guardia di Finanza, ndr) is searching five banks as part of a tax fraud and money laundering investigation. It can be read in a note. The investigation concerns banks located in Paris and in the La Défense district, according to the statement. Although the financial prosecutor did not reveal which banks were involved, the newspaper Le Monde named HSBC Holdings Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Societe Generale SA and Natixis as part of the investigation. The companies involved were not specified. Societe Generale SA said its French headquarters were raided in connection with the investigation.

The PNF said five investigations were underway linked to practices whereby wealthy clients sought to evade dividend taxes through complex legal structures. “The ongoing operations, which have required several months of preparation, are being conducted by 16 investigating judges and over 150 investigative agents,” the PNF said in a statement.

(Article being updated)

breaking latest news ©

View on breakinglatest.news

See also  A poker of women leading the four districts of Mantua

You may also like

Clinical research, Cognetti: “It’s a resource for healthcare,...

“Better not let your guard down”

Mask fatigue – not a trace, because medical...

ACTRESS GLORIA GIACOPINI OF “FERRARA OFF” CELEBRATES WORLD...

“You can live with HIV. Spread the word!”

Cholesterol, how to keep it at bay: all...

Car drivers have allergic reactions|allergies in the car

Environment and health: 60 thousand avoidable deaths in...

Increasing market share for biosimilars / In markets...

Here comes Arturo: the new variant makes the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy