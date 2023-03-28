Home Entertainment Sister Lang 4 guest list exposed Riding the Wind and Waves 4 The latest news about the early stage playlist – Minnan.com
Entertainment

Sister Lang 4 guest list exposed Riding the Wind and Waves 4 The latest news about the early stage playlist – Minnan.com

by admin
Sister Lang 4 guest list exposed Riding the Wind and Waves 4 The latest news about the early stage playlist – Minnan.com

The first stage playlist of Riding the Wind and Waves 4 is posted on the Internet. Sister Lang 4 is expected to start the first stage recording around 4.2. Do you know what specific songs are in the playlist? The specific content and methods brought to you below, interested players must not miss it!

The first stage playlist of Riding the Wind and Waves 4

First stage recording time: 4.2

First stage playlist:

Confirmed participating artists:

Zeng Keni, Choo Ja Hyun, Xie Na, Dai Penny, Li Yitong, Zhang Jiani, Liu Tao, ella Chen Jiahua, Alin, Yang Caiyu, Cai Shaofen, Jia Jingwen, Gong Linna, Zhu Zhu, Liu Yiyun, Gina, Ailee

The above is all about the online playlist of Riding the Wind and Waves 4.

Original title: Online Riding the Wind and Breaking the Waves 4 First Stage Song List

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

See also  The prospect of the Spring Festival stall is unclear, "Miracle · Stupid Child" temporarily ranks first among "want to see" - China Daily

You may also like

Peruvian players clashed with the Spanish police and...

Danger on the motorway: so the right lane...

Deputies deal with the strengthening of the Federal...

Assorologi, in 2022 purchases of timepieces over 2...

Love Prancing Horse AYM 2023 Spring/Summer “Color Dreamer”...

The case of the irregular construction of Bariloche...

The Marina Garbesi award to three fathers of...

Big Brother, the final: how much did it...

“Heterotopia” successfully held｜ZIFEI WANG 23AW new product launch...

Real blue today: how much it trades this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy