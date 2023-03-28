The first stage playlist of Riding the Wind and Waves 4 is posted on the Internet. Sister Lang 4 is expected to start the first stage recording around 4.2. Do you know what specific songs are in the playlist? The specific content and methods brought to you below, interested players must not miss it!

The first stage playlist of Riding the Wind and Waves 4

First stage recording time: 4.2

First stage playlist:

Confirmed participating artists:

Zeng Keni, Choo Ja Hyun, Xie Na, Dai Penny, Li Yitong, Zhang Jiani, Liu Tao, ella Chen Jiahua, Alin, Yang Caiyu, Cai Shaofen, Jia Jingwen, Gong Linna, Zhu Zhu, Liu Yiyun, Gina, Ailee

The above is all about the online playlist of Riding the Wind and Waves 4.

Original title: Online Riding the Wind and Breaking the Waves 4 First Stage Song List

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling