Parkinson’s: blood test as a game changer for Parkinson’s patients

“A lot has been happening with Parkinson’s lately,” says Daniela Berg, Director of the Neurology Clinic in Kiel, and she sounds confident. Berg has been working with her colleagues for years to enable early diagnosis of this dementia. With success: In September 2022, the people from Kiel succeeded in proving for the first time that tell-tale proteins can actually be detected in blood plasma. The samples from 30 Parkinson’s patients could be clearly distinguished from those of a control group. A Japanese research team was recently able to confirm this finding using another method, which excited the experts. There is high tension, because for the …

