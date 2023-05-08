Parkinson’s could be caused by an aquatic bacterium

This is suggested by a new study by researchers at the University of Helsinki who have found specific strains of Desulfovibrio capable of forming α-synuclein protein aggregates.

A bacterium belonging to the genus Desulfovibrio observed by transmission electron micrograph / Credit: wikipedia

A bacterium commonly found in aquatic environments with high levels of organic material and in waterlogged soils could play a key role in the development of Parkinson’s disease. This is suggested by the results of a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Helsinki, in Finland, which showed that some bacterial strains belonging to the genus Desulfovibrio I am a probable cause of the disease. In the context of research on the etiology of this neurodegenerative pathology, these are significant conclusions, as to date the reasons why a person gets sick with Parkinson’s are not known.

Previous research has identified several factors involved, where they interact environmental components e geneticsbut recent investigations have shown that the severity of the disorder is associated with an increase in the concentrations of strains of Desulfovibrio in the feces. The new analysis of the researchers focused on the latter factor who, in an article just published on Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiologythey investigated experimentally on the role of strains of Desulfovibrio in patients with Parkinson’s.

The objective of the researchers, led by Professor Per Saris of the University of Helsinki, was to evaluate whether the strains of Desulfovibrio found in patients may lead to progress towards Parkinson’s.

“The illness – the scholars point out – is mainly caused by environmental factors, that is, from environmental exposure to bacterial strains Desulfovibrio that cause Parkinson’s disease. Only a small fraction, or about 10%, is caused by single genes”.

Desulfovibrio bacteria may contribute to the development of Parkinson’s disease

The investigation revealed that these strains, isolated from faecal samples of ten Parkinson’s patients, cause aggregation of the protein α-synuclein – a key feature in the pathology of Parkinson’s disease – in Caenorhabditis elegans, a model organism for the study of disease. The researchers also found that strains of Desulfovibrio isolates from healthy individuals do not cause aggregation of α-synuclein to the same extent and that, conversely, aggregates caused by strains of Desulfovibrio obtained from patients with Parkinson’s disease they were bigger.

Overall, the observations suggested that the strains of Desulfovibrio may contribute to the development of Parkinson’s disease, inducing the aggregation of α-synuclein. “Our results – specified Saris – make it possible to screen carriers of these harmful Desulfovibrio bacteria. As a result, they may be targeted by measures to remove these stumps from the intestinespotentially relieving and slowing the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease patients”.

“Once the Desulfovibrio bacteria are cleared from the intestines, α-synuclein aggregates are no longer formed in intestinal cellsfrom which they travel to the brain via the vagus nerve as prion proteins”concluded the expert.