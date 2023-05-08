floggings in Afghanistan | News.at

According to a new United Nations report, 274 men, 58 women and two boys were punished in this way by militant Islamists during that period. This is a significant increase compared to the previous months.
“Corporal punishment is a violation of the Convention against Torture and must stop,” said UN Human Rights Director Fiona Frazer. According to the report, the majority of the defendants were charged with theft, alcohol consumption, fraud, drug smuggling, homosexuality or running away from home.
The Afghan Foreign Ministry, however, defends the public flogging. The punishments are necessary to ensure public safety. The Islamists took power in August 2021.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.