The future of the “San Rocco” hospital in Sessa Aurunca is at risk. The alarm was raised by the minority municipal councilor Alberto Verrengia. “Stop the ongoing closure of the hospital wards – is the appeal of the leader of Generazione Aurunca -. The closure of the Medicine department took place in the summer silence. In these days I received desperate phone calls from patients parked at the hospital Rescue of the hospital of Sessa Aurunca due to the closure of the ward. This is echoed by the open letter of the director of the Cardiology Unit Luigi Di Lorenzo on the dismemberment of our hospital and on the downsizing in progress “.

Verrengia, therefore, underlines: “Due to political feuds between the usual suspects, the future of ‘San Rocco’ and the city of Sessa Aurunca is being penalized in the embarrassing silence of the mayor and all the local political representatives, only committed to making selfie in dinners and parties. It is no longer possible to remain silent and wait. I will urge all institutions at all levels “.

In this regard, the minority councilor registered a board question addressed to the mayor Lorenzo Di Iorio.