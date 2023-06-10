Pay attention to the side you sleep on: doctors recommend the left one, that’s why your health is affected

Which side you sleep on appears to be critical to your health. So you have to be careful which one you choose.

It might seem trivial, but the position in which you sleep can greatly affect your well-being general. Depending on your age and body type, one sleeping position may work better than others. Side or stomach sleeping are by far the most common positions.

But you should sleep right side or left side? Let’s find out why doctors recommend one over the other: what you need to know.

Rest well for your health

Il side sleep it’s not just common; it’s also one of the healthiest sleeping positions. But which side should you sleep on? You may think it doesn’t matter much, but some doctors have found several benefits in sleep on either side. When you finally go to bed at the end of a long day, you probably curl up under the covers and settle into your favorite sleeping position without much thought. But it seems that some positions may be better than others and if you are used to sleeping on your right side you may want to change your habits.

Although sleep on the right side it may be healthy for your heart, it has many drawbacks that outweigh its benefits. It seems that the left one can help you calm the burning sensation in the chest, for example.

In addition to promoting the digestionsleeping on your left side can help the heart to pump blood more efficiently. While sleeping on your right side causes your body’s pressure to crash against your blood vessels, sleeping on your left side can potentially increase blood flow. Proper circulation is critical to maintaining overall health and well-being, and it can prevent it too the enlargement of varicose veins.

Sleeping on the right side is also not there best position during the pregnancy. As your tummy gets bigger, it gets harder and harder to get a good night’s rest. When you lie on your right side, this apparently could restrict blood flow to your heart and your baby. Since the baby is already pushing some of your organs up, this discomfort may be preventing you from getting as much sleep.

Finally, sleeping on the right side and not the left could be harmful The liver. Since the liver is on this side of the body, placing us on this side we put more pressure on the organ which is essential and could lead to its congestion. To ensure the benefits of a good rest, therefore, it seems we should prefer the left side.