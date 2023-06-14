Home » Virtus Bologna wins game-3, Olimpia Milano on 2-1
by admin
The The power of Bologna he withdrew his head against theOlympia Milan and she took her home there we are 3 of the series of the final scudetto of the Serie A basketball 2022-2023. A very important victory for coach training Sergio Scariolowho thus respected the home court and defeated the coaching team by eight points Hector Messina. 69-61 the final score in favor of Bologna, down by two after the first quarter, but then ahead by five at the long interval. Little to do for Milan in the second half, with the gap growing to ten points before the last quarter until the otto conclusive. Milano stays so far ahead in the series, that it’s time 2-1 against Bologna.

Low score in this race-3 where the best for Virtus was Daniel Hackett with 13 points, then 12 for Milos Teodosic, 10 for Marco Belinelli and Jordan Mickey. Among the ranks of Olimpia the only one in double figures was Billy Baron with 15 points, top-scorer of the match, 9 for Nicolò Melli and 8 for Shavon Shields. The series now remains at Segafredo Arena con we are 4 that will be played Friday 16th June always at 20:30. For sure we will come back to Forum of Assago for race-5 on Monday 19.

Serie A final, match-3: Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna

Basketball, Serie A playoff final 2022-23, game-3
Bologna, Segafredo Arena
4° Q FINISHED
THE POWER OF BOLOGNA OLYMPIA MILAN
69 61
Referees: Mazzoni, Sahin, Borgioni

Subscribe and follow the final of live A league live su DAZN

