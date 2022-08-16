From the official website of the Ministry of Health comes the communication of a new food recall and concerns a well-known tiramisu.

On the official website of the Ministry of Health, a new communication of a food recall. The reason concerns the possible physical risk within a well-known product present in the supermarket: tiramisu. This is a much loved dessert and is perfect to eat for a snack. Here are the details of the reasons for the recall in particular.

Food recall: tiramisu withdrawn due to physical risk

The recall appeared on the official website of the Ministry of Health on 12 August 2022, but the communication started on 11 August 2022. The main product is the Tiramisu with Divine Goodness Coffee packaged by Emmi Dessert Italia SpA. The factory where the mistake was made is located in Via Cassina, 5 – 22030 Lasnigo (CO) and concerns the production lots: C27922 and D04922 with expiry 31/08/2022 and 08 / 09/2022.

The lots that have been recalled concern the packs of 85 g each. The reason is the possible physical risk due to the possible presence of glass fragments inside the product. According to the warning issued by the Ministry of Health, the product in question must absolutely not be consumed and must be returned to the point of sale.

Ingesting sharp objects, such as glass or metal, can cause health problems, even severe. They can injure the thin walls of the esophagus and cause bleeding or infection in the mediastinum (the cavity in the center of the chest between the lungs). Even if sharp objects manage to pass through the esophagus, they can cause damage in other areas of the gastrointestinal tract.

The first thing to do when such an event occurs is to consult your doctor or go to the emergency room. In fact, you may need a emergency treatment. The doctor then performs physical tests such as x-rays and CT scans to confirm the presence of the foreign object. In most cases the foreign body passes on its own but in some cases medical intervention is required.