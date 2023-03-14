Milan misses the great opportunity of joining Inter in second place. At San Siro in front of over 71,000 spectators he finished 1-1 with Salernitana, but there Stefano Pioli’s team recriminates for two episodes, which occurred after Dia’s draw. Primarily, the penalty requested by Theo Hernandez in the 64th minute‘ for a foul by Coulibaly in the area. The referee La Penna lets it go, the Frenchman protests. Var silent check, which confirms the decision and no penalty for Milan.

The Var instead intervenes after only 7′. There is a contact in the area between Bradaric and Bennacer. A stone’s throw away is La Penna, who this time grants the penalty to the Devil. The protests from Salernitana were furious, while Theo Hernandez took the ball to shoot. But La Penna was called to the Var, viewed the images and turned around, removing the penalty from Milan. But the doubt about the intervention of the Var remains. La Penna was able to evaluate, he was in fact close to the action, the intensity of the contact. The Var may have told him that it was Bennacer who went looking for the contact. But the episodes don’t end there.