

The most moving moment of this year’s Oscars: Best Supporting Actor Winner and 1984 in the movie “Raiders of the Lost Ark 2: Legend of the Magic Palace”

The most moving moment of this year’s Oscars: Best Supporting Actor winner #关继威# and Harrison Ford (Harrison Ford), who starred together in the movie “Raiders of the Lost Ark 2: Legend of the Magic Palace” in 1984, embraced across 39 years of the century. Guan Jiwei was born in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in 1971. Due to the war in 1978, his father took him and five brothers and sisters to Hong Kong, China, and his mother fled to Malaysia with the other three children. The family was reunited in the United States as refugees in 1979. As a child who came out of a refugee camp, he was admitted to the School of Film Arts of the University of Southern California. After graduation, his acting career was not smooth. It is not easy for him to win an Oscar today. When he came to the stage to accept the award, he cried excitedly: “My mother is 84 years old. She watches TV at home. Mom, I won an Oscar!” The unexpected happened to me, this is the American dream.”

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.