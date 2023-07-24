Pending Projects and Reforms for the Next Academic Year at the University of Seville

Sevillian Universities Prepare for Next Course: Pending Projects and Reforms

As the academic year comes to a close and exams are finished, Sevillian classrooms have closed their doors. It is now time to reflect on the progress made and plan for the upcoming year.

One of the main pending subjects for the University of Seville is the transfer of the Polytechnic to the Cartuja. After years of delays, it seems that the first group of students will finally arrive at the Centrius building in Cartuja by September. Approximately 500 students out of the 2,900 currently at the old Los Remedios building will be relocated to this new campus.

However, preparations for the move are not without their challenges. The arrival of furniture and equipment is necessary for a smooth transition, and timely delivery is crucial. Students who remain at Virgen de África will have to continue waiting, as the previous contest for the remodeling of their classroom was left deserted. The new award for the project is expected to be completed by December 2024, delaying the transfer until 2025. This has caused frustration for students who currently attend classes amidst leaking roofs and inadequate facilities.

In addition to the Polytechnic transfer, another pending project is the relocation of the Faculty of Philosophy to the rectorate’s central building. The rector himself, Miguel Ángel Castro, announced this move at the beginning of the year, envisioning a “Humanities Campus” at the old tobacco factory. Despite the controversy surrounding the proposal to turn the rectorate into a museum, no progress has been made on the transfer. The central building currently houses the Philology and Geography faculties and the rectorate, leaving an empty space that many believe should be utilized.

The timetable for the transfer of Philosophy remains uncertain, with no indication of progress from the rectorate. However, some speculate that the move could benefit the Faculty of Psychology, which is experiencing an increasing demand for its programs. This potential relocation would free up space for an expansion at the current location of Philosophy on San Fernando street.

Furthermore, the renovation of the School of Agricultural Engineering, located on the land of Pablo de Olavide University but under the jurisdiction of the University of Seville, is also facing delays. Rising prices in the construction sector have caused setbacks in the project’s timeline. Nevertheless, the works are still ongoing, and it is anticipated that the roof will be completed in September, with the rest of the building renovated by November 2024. The project includes a new building that will expand the school by 6,400 square meters and will be integrated with the existing Medina brothers’ construction from the 1950s, recognized as part of Andalusia’s Historical Heritage.

Another long-standing issue is the need for the reform and expansion of the Medicine and Pharmacy faculties. Both faculties have become overcrowded, with Medicine being the most sought-after degree at the University of Seville this year, receiving 2,825 applications for the upcoming academic year. Despite the demand, the rectory has not prioritized the expansion and remodeling of these faculties.

Lastly, the reform of the statutes to implement suffrage within the university is still awaiting action. Multiple projects and models have been presented over the years, with new contests held recently. However, further details regarding the projects, their costs, financing, and timeline for construction remain unknown.

As Sevillian universities wrap up the current academic year, they are faced with various pending projects and reforms. Students and faculty alike hope for timely progress to improve the learning environment and meet the demands of growing student populations.

