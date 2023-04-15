Status: 15.04.2023 00:01 Whether in a bed, in a tub or as a cut flower: With their impressive flowers, gladioli are real eye-catchers among the summer flowers. What should be considered when planting, caring for and propagating?

Gladioli, also known as the sword flower, originally come from dry and hot regions in southern Europe, Africa and Asia. In this country you usually find hybrids. The only wild species originating from Central Europe is the so-called marsh periwinkle, which is native to southern Germany. More than 250 gladioli species are known worldwide.

Nutritious soil and a sunny location

A sunny and sheltered location as well as a well drained one Garden soil offers the ideal conditions for gladioli. To avoid waterlogging, a drainage layer of sand or gravel can be added to particularly dense, loamy soil. In addition, the summer flowers need a lot of nutrients. It is therefore worth working compost into the potting soil before planting. Due to their vertical growth, gladioli do not require much space. Depending on the type and breed, they can reach a height of between 60 and 150 centimeters and are suitable for both beds and flower pots.

Note: Gladioli should only be planted in the same spot every six years due to their high nutrient requirements.

Plant gladioli in the garden from the end of April

Gladiolus bulbs can be planted directly from the end of April bed to be planted. Alternatively If you grow them indoors and put them out in the garden after the ice saints in mid-May, they will flower sooner. After planting, sword flowers should be fertilized regularly organic long-term fertilizer.

Depending on the variety and time of planting, gladioli bloom in a wide variety of colors between the end of June and September. However, the hybrids predominantly cultivated by us often produce neither pollen nor nectar and are therefore a food source for Bees and other insects unsuitable.

Dig up and propagate gladioli bulbs in autumn

Only cut back wilted parts of the gladiolus in autumn after flowering. Now it is also time to prepare everything for the winter. Gladioli are not hardy. It is therefore essential to dig up the frost-sensitive tubers and store them in a cool cellar until spring, preferably in a box filled with sand.

Further information In autumn, the sensitive gladioli bulbs must be dug up and stored frost-free. What is to be considered? more

Fall is also a good time to propagate. Swordflowers often form daughter bulbs that can be carefully separated from the mother bulbs after digging up. Over the winter, plant the daughter tubers directly in potting soil in a cool place indoors and plant them outside as usual in the coming spring.

Gladioli as cut flowers for the vase

If you don’t want to do without the splendor of the gladioli in your home, you can also put them in a vase as cut flowers. The flowers should not be fully open when cut. Make sure you cut them straight so they stay fresh longer.

