Planting strawberries in August: care tips for a rich harvest

Planting strawberries in August can be advantageous, mainly because you don’t miss out on a healthy harvest in the first year, which is the case with spring planting.

Learn how to plant strawberry plants now to enjoy a healthy strawberry crop in the following spring/summer gardening season. Below are some helpful hints and tips on planting and care. Because it is very important to ensure the right growing conditions for the plants.

When to plant strawberries

Many gardeners plant strawberries in early spring. Then the plants will begin to develop rapidly, but the harvest in the season will not be rich. Plant strawberries by the end of August in warm regions and August to September in cooler regions so you can enjoy the delicious fruit next spring.

Why plant strawberries in August

It makes sense to plant the strawberries after you have harvested the previous year’s strawberries. If you plant in the spring (as most home gardeners do), much more care is required and there is a much longer time from planting the strawberry plants to full harvest.

Prepare the ground

Strawberries love fertile soil. Organic matter improves nutrient availability as well as soil structure and water holding capacity, so before planting, prepare the soil by incorporating an inch or two of compost or other organic matter to a depth of at least 5 inches.

What nutrients do strawberries need

All strawberry plants need nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium for vigorous growth and fruiting. You can apply these nutrients with fertilizers, by incorporating them into the soil, or by foliar application. If you keep an organic garden, choose natural fertilizers like blood meal, seaweed meal, soybean meal, and alfalfa meal.

Tips for planting strawberries in the garden

Plant new strawberries in fresh soil. This is how you avoid the spread of diseases. Don’t plant in soil where tomatoes and potatoes were grown last season, because strawberries are susceptible to the same diseases. Traditionally, strawberries are planted in mounds. This will improve drainage and increase airflow around the plants.

Plant strawberries 40cm apart in 40cm wide rows, best arranged in a north-south direction. This will ensure that the fruit ripens evenly. Compact the soil around the plants to help proper root development. The crown should not be buried too deep because the plant could rot. Water the strawberry plants well after planting. This will reduce the stress and give your strawberries a good start.

Plant strawberries in tubs

You can also plant strawberries in containers in August for a bountiful spring/summer harvest. Growing strawberries in containers makes it easier to protect the fruit from slugs and other pests. It is best to plant them in classic strawberry urns with small compartments or strawberry towers, planting one plant per compartment. You can also use a typical pot up to about 14 inches in diameter where you can grow two to three plants. Larger vessels are also suitable.

Because strawberries have a short root system, they don’t need very deep pots, but wider pots can allow them to spread out and produce more stolons. It is important that you choose a vessel that has many drainage holes.

Appropriate growing conditions

Strawberries grow in sunny locations and do not tolerate wet soil. Plant them in fertile, well-drained soil. They need protection from early frosts and hot summer winds, and may need some shade from the afternoon sun in hot summers. Strawberries do well in both beds and containers.

The suitable daily temperatures for the good development of the plants are between 20 and 24° C; Strawberry plants need lower nighttime temperatures to produce quality fruit.

What care after planting

Mulching is very important for the new plants. This suppresses weeds. Also, mulch helps retain soil moisture and keep the fruit clean. Fertilize the plants in the fall when fruiting is complete and the plants are expected to continue growing for another season. Check your strawberries regularly and water them when the top 5cm of soil feels dry. Watering once or twice a week is usually sufficient. Trim any damaged or dead leaves to reduce the spread of disease.

How to protect the plants in winter

If the strawberries are not covered in winter, they will freeze at too low temperatures. Just a few inches of mulch over the strawberry plants in winter is enough to protect the buds from extreme cold. If you grow strawberry plants in containers, keep the containers in a well-protected spot and do not expose the plants to frost. Make sure you have enough light even during the winter season.

