It was inaugurated yesterday morning, in the presence of the mayor of Casalmaggiore Filippo Bongiovanniof the head of Abstract Lara Cavalliof the director of the GAL Terre del Po Fabio Araldi and the manager of the Play Dog Mileo Elena Visiolithe new gym for Pet Therapy and didactic zooanthropology within the two-day celebration of the Canine and Cinotherapy center. A structure erected thanks to the contribution of the LAG obtained thanks to the effective action of ABSTRACT which helped the Play Dog in the drafting of the announcement. A structure, as explained by Elena Visioli, which will not only serve fragile subjects, but which can also be a valid aid for schools and for anyone, with customized projects. After the ribbon cutting, the good-luck toast opened one morning that began with the awarding of the drawings of the ZooIdentikit competition and continued with all the other initiatives. Today second day of the Play Dog Mileo party. From 8.30 am the registrations for the amateur Dog Tricks competition open, with the competition starting at 9.00 am. photo contest “4 legs in pose”. In the afternoon at 3 pm the registration opens for “Dogs on the catwalk”, with the parade starting at 3.30 pm.

